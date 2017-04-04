Letter: Ripon-Harrogate line - Link would cause major disruption

I refer to the recent publicity you have given to the idea of the reinstatement of the Harrogate to Ripon railway line.

Ripon City Council has allotted £11,000 of its resources towards the cost of a survey into the feasibility of restoring the railway.

In fact, this would be an updating of a survey undertaken 12 years ago in 2005.

It should be pointed out that such a scheme would cost many millions of pounds of public money, would involve several years of disruptive engineering works and would raise complex legal and environmental issues.

The terminus at Ripon would have to be outside the bypass in the Littlethorpe direction.

In the meantime, the nearest railway station to Ripon, which is Thirsk ten miles away, provides a service of TransPennine expresses every hour to York, Leeds, Manchester and the North East.

In addition, Grand Central runs five trains every day direct to London King’s Cross in under 2.5 hours.

JBE Smith

Ripon