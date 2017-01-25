Letter: Recycling - Strange policy results in litter

Having seen once again litter blowing all over our streets, I wonder whether I am alone in wondering how Harrogate Borough Council thought that it was sensible to use flimsy bags for paper/card recycling and open-top crates for plastic/tins?

Perhaps those responsible would like to clear up the resulting mess?

At the same time it might focus their minds on coming up with a better solution.

Sure, it’s been windy, but that’s the nature of this location and our weather.

Councils the length and breadth of our country have come up with better solutions than this. Why can’t Harrogate?

Callum Johnston

Kent Road, Harrogate