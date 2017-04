One of your correspondents recently highlighted the overmanning of the exits at Harrogate railway station.

On Monday morning we had the ludicrous situation whereby two ticket machines were out of order, only one ticket booth was open. There were fully functioning automatic ticket barriers and five human attendants hanging around, none of whom was able to sell a ticket to the long queues of irritated travellers.

When will we see the application of some common sense?

Russell Davidson

Harrogate