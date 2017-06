Flaxby Park Ltd illustrates the arrogance and patronising approach of some developers.

“We have an awful lot of money invested” the company said. Sorry that’s your problem, not the council’s.

“It’s a prime site and we will advance our plans come what may”.

They need to rethink their pompous and condescending approach.

I recommend a book, How To Win Friends and Influence People.

Sean Horne

Harrogate