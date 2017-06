What a wonderful summer’s evening was had in the company of the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra and the Tenori (the three tenors) in the beautiful Royal Hall.

It was a joy to be present. Also a bonus was being able to park outside the Council Chamber.

For how long will we be able to do that, I wonder?

Margaret Heaton

Beech Grove Court,

Harrogate

What’s your view? Email news@harrogateadvertiser.co.uk