Letter: Libraries - have we got our priorities right?

The many willing volunteers at the newly launched Starbeck Library are to be congratulated but surely I’m not alone in thinking that it is the height of hypocrisy that Andrew Jones, Conservative MP, should attend the “opening”.

It is the austerity the Conservatives in Government have forced on councils which has led to this situation.

Many of the libraries with professional librarians, which I and many others relied on as children, have been closed or forced to become community libraries with shorter opening hours and many librarians made redundant.

Still these days there are many children whose parents cannot afford to buy them books or their own personal computers, which means they are reliant on good libraries with reasonable opening hours, computers and trained librarians.

Yet another situation which leaves me wondering if we have got our priorities right.

Barbara Penny

Valley Drive, Harrogate