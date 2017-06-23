Letter: Highways - Road markings more effective

Graham Chalmers’ report of the improved traffic flow, following the latest Royal Hall traffic lights failure, is no urban myth (Advertiser, June 15).

Alas, neither is NYCC’s mulish obsession with lights and roadside signs as the only way to tackle the increasingly chaotic state of the town’s roads.

I share Graham’s liking for roundabouts, but question his “wild free-for-all” description! They work well because even the most demented Top Gear fan doesn’t seek to be involved in a bump.

We interact with each other - some of us even signal! Human interaction cannot be expressed as a mere number and so is beyond the reckoning of NYCC’s omnipotent computers.

Yes, roundabouts can be scary for the nervous driver; far less so if the white and yellow road markings are kept bright and sharp.

Is it not only more effective but cheaper, to maintain painted asphalt signs, rather than a mindless proliferation of traffic lights?

More effective, because these signs are where our eyes are mainly focused - on the road.

Malcolm Wright

Harrogate