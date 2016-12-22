Letter: High Street - A magnificent feat for Pateley

On behalf of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, can I through your paper thank everyone who recently supported Pateley Bridge in the Great British High Street Awards which are run by the government.

Pateley Bridge won the title ‘Best High Street’ in the village category of the competition, which is a magnificent feat in this nationally recognised prestigious competition.

There are of course many to thank for their hard work and support but I would specifically like to thank and draw attention to Kirsty Shepherd’s hard work, which I am proud to say in the competition was recognised with a bronze award for her social media skills.

Clearly there are too many people to individually name and thank but I feel I must make special mention of David Kerfoot MBE DL, Julian Smith MP, Tim Ledbetter, but not forgetting anyone who voted for Pateley Bridge locally, from this country and around the world.

The Nidderdale Chamber of Trade would like to put on record their extremely grateful thanks to Graham Chalmers who has covered this story in the Nidderdale Herald and for the newspaper’s absolutely amazing support for Pateley Bridge in its bid in the competition from the beginning through to the announcement that Pateley Bridge were the winners.

The Ackrill Group have truly achieved what their campaign to support Indy’s (independent businesses) set out to do in encouraging people to use independent shops as Pateley Bridge, through the newspaper’s coverage, has seen the positive results through increased footfall and, in turn, business revenue.

Undoubtedly your coverage and support of the application by the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade for Pateley Bridge in the competition helped it to become winners.

A massive thank you to the Nidderdale Herald from all the proud and passionate people of Pateley Bridge.

Keith Tordoff

Chairman

Nidderdale Chamber of Trade