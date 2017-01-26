Letter: Help at hand to set up your own business

I live in the centre of town and run a small business and see the centre as a focal point for commerce, public services, transport, leisure and many other activities.

So for anyone who is inspired by the ‘Love your indie’ features and interested in starting up their own business, but who might not be sure what to do or where to go, help is available.

The Harrogate Borough Council website has an excellent section on “Business Advice and Support” and a dedicated team to answer questions. It’s free and could be invaluable.

There’s also lots of help available from the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Local Enterprise Partnership.Obviously, I’d go further and recommend Knaresborough as a place to consider investing in with excellent road and rail connectivity, cheap parking, a town with a ‘can-do’ attitude and, most importantly, lots of opportunities for new businesses with great ideas.

Andy Grinter

Visit Castlegate Association of Shops and Businesses,

Knaresborough