Letter: Give up the fantasy and build closer links

As things stand, to fulfil government quotas, housing in the area has to expand over open, productive countryside, creeping across the land like an ever-expanding fungus.

It is time residents of Harrogate and Knaresborough gave up on the fantasy that the two towns are separate and began to utilise the poor grade farm land between them.

Build the ring road from Thistle Hill to Bilton - the shortest and cheapest option - and infill with houses.

Starbeck is now joined to Harrogate yet retains its individual character and, as a resident of Knaresborough, I know we can still remain an historic market town despite being more closely linked to Harrogate.

Jane Adams

Knaresborough