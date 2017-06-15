Letter: General Election - An astonishing majority for MP

Andrew Jones has just won his third parliamentary election with a whopping 18,168 votes more than his nearest challenger. In just seven years Mr Jones has increased his majority from a paltry 1,039 votes in 2010 to this astounding figure.

As we know politicians are fair game for criticism and Mr Jones received quite a battering in the letters column of the Advertiser before the election.

Is it just possible that if you work diligently within your constituency and sweat the small stuff it can bring handsome electoral rewards?

Contrast this with Theresa May who failed miserably. She completely misjudged the mood of the country and showed no gumption or appetite for the fight on the stump.

Her robotic public performances became the stuff of satire. Her manifesto was nothing short of a stinker.

It is patently obvious that she relies on others to do the political heavy lifting and then she tries to bask in the reflected glory. Her electoral performance, when she deigned to appear, disqualified her from leading the Brexit negotiations.

The exit door is beckoning and she should go immediately.

In the coming days Theresa May needs to be visited by “the men in suits” and removed from office.

I ask you, Mr Jones to assist this effort because I do not want to wake up again on a Friday morning after a General Election wondering if the keys to the door of No. 10 have been handed to people totally unfit to run a whelk stall, let alone our fantastic country.

John White

Rossett Green Lane

Harrogate