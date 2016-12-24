Letter: Congestion - These problems easily solved

It is funny how little things can cause big problems. Two seemingly small issues, delivery wagons outside Tesco and Connexions buses stopping opposite the bus station, cause disproportionate problems in Knaresborough.

Both cause traffic snarl ups that worsen congestion, infuriate motorists and make our roads more dangerous and polluted. Both could be solved easily.

If Tesco used the loading bay by Sainsbury’s at the bus station they could cross the road on foot with deliveries with no disruption. Companies who deliver to both Sainsbury’s and Tesco already do this - so why can’t Tesco themselves?

As for Connexions they should use the bus station, it is what it is there for, or stop at a safer place further down the High Street where they won’t cause an obstruction.

The fault here lies with NYCC who need to get a handle on highways issues in Knaresborough. I’ve raised both issues with them to no avail. They have promised to refer solutions for the town council to give a view on, but nothing ever gets put forward.

Perhaps public pressure through the Knaresborough Post can finally get NYCC to take this issue seriously.

James Monaghan

Knaresborough Town Council