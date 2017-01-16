Letter: An inspirational cyclo-cross event

Congratulations on your excellent account of the recent Knaresborough cyclo-cross event. (Advertiser, January 5)

The many spectators I spoke to were inspired and humbled by the endeavour and skill of the competitors young and old, coming from many distant parts of the British Isles.

The participants and their families must have been hugely impressed by the organisation of the event but especially by the attractive venue and the welcome afforded by the Knaresborough folk.

There was a powerful message here showing to us all and especially the young the value of exercise and welcome.

Daniel Baldasera

St David’s Road,

Otley