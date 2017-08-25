Young Harrogate comic wins UK's top comedy contest

She's done it! A young Harrogate comedian has won the biggest stand-up comedy contest in Britain.

Last night in Edinburgh, Maisie Adam won the So You Think You're Funny? new act competition final at the Edinburgh Fringe.

To put her success in context, previous winners include Peter Kay, Lee Mack, Sarah Millican, Alan Carr, John Bishop and Jimmy Carr.

Sharp and funny former St Aidan’s School head girl Maisie, whose first time on stage was less than a year ago, says she’s been inspired by figures like Victoria Wood to combine laughter with rejecting stereotypes on what a female comedian is.

The brilliant Maisie becomes just the fourth woman to win the contest since it began in 1988, the first being Rhona Cameron in 1992.