Young Harrogate boy's plea for help taped to Royal Mail postbox!

A little Harrogate boy has urged an urgent plea for help this Christmas in a highly unusual way - by sticking a message on a postbox.

The handwritten note was spotted attached with heavy parcel tape to the red postbox at the top of St George's Road near Harrogate cricket ground last weekend.

A close-up on part of the message taped by the little boy to the Harrogate postbox.

The youngster had somehow lost a single football glove in the postbox and is hoping the Royal Mail will come to the rescue.

The message read:

"To the postman. Please help!

On Saturday I accidentally posted my brand new football glove into this postbox.

I am very sad as I am only five years old.

"If you find it, please could you put it through the letter box of the house almost opposite the the postbox (called Allenford - a cream detached house).

"Thank you very much and happy Christmas!"

Do you know anything about this? Can you help? Please post your support on the Harrogate Advertiser Facebook page.