Yorkshire spa hotel named best in the UK

The Sunday Times has released its annual list of the best places to stay in the UK.

Rudding Park, near Harrogate, topped the list in the spa hotel category in the yearly survey of the country's classiest accommodation. The top 100 includes five Yorkshire destinations divided among the 10 categories; country, seaside, family, posh pub, foodie, city, spa, romantic, budget and B&B.

Travel writers praised Rudding Park for its rooftop garden, woodland glade in the sky, chillout areas, glass-fronted sauna and indoor pool filled with natural spring water.