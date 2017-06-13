Yorkshire honours Armed Forces with day of celebration

Events will be held around Yorkshire later this month as the region shows its appreciation for the UK’s Armed Forces.

There will be a celebration of 80 years of military history in Beverley, a fly-past from the Battle of Britain memorial flight in Wakefield and a performance by the Military Wives choir in York as part of Armed Forces Day on June 24.

The celebration, which includes a national event in Liverpool, is an opportunity to say thank you to soldiers, sailors, airmen and women, regulars and reservists, cadets and veterans.

Chief of Defence Staff Sir Stuart Peach said: “I’m delighted to see people across the United Kingdom coming together to mark Armed Forces Day.

“The day is a chance for people to say thank you to the extraordinary men and women, stationed across the globe who dedicate their lives to defending their country and keeping British people safe.”

In Leeds, there will be static displays for military units and charities as well as military vehicles, a parade and a traditional Drumhead Service.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Jane Dowson said: “It is a privilege to be given the honour of hosting Leeds’ Armed Forces Day celebrations in what is undoubtedly one of the real highlights in our city’s events’ calendar.

“This is a brilliant opportunity for people of all ages to show their appreciation to our armed forces, reservists, veterans and cadets and also find out more from serving personnel and veterans about what they do and listen to their own experiences.

“A wide-range of events and activities will be on offer including a parade, stalls and entertainment perfect for all the family.

“We will also have two planes from the Second World War on display in Millennium Square, and weather permitting, an unforgettable flypast over the Headrow by a RAF Lancaster Bomber.”