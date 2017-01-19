Yorkshire holiday accommodation given top marks

Six holiday cottages, B&Bs and guesthouses in Yorkshire have achieved 10/10 ratings from satisfied guests.

Booking.com has revealed the accommodation options that received the highest guest experience scores on the site based on customer feedback.

Only 52 listings in the whole of the UK were awarded- a perfect score. The Yorkshire gems were:-

- Ann's Cottage and The Old Smithy - a B&B in Hartoft End, in the North York Moors

- Meadowbank Holiday Cottage - rentals in Fylingdales, near Whitby

- The Laurels - a B&B in Reeth, near Richmond

- Field View - a B&B in Eastrington, near Howden in East Yorkshire

- Spring Grove - a rental property in Harrogate

- Holly Grange - a guesthouse in Ingleton, in the Dales

Criteria for guest ratings include comfort, cleanliness, friendliness, facilities and value.