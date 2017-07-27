Work underway on mental health charity’s new home

Work has now started on the new Starbeck home of Wellspring Therapy & Training, the Harrogate-based counselling and training centre.

The mental health charity has raised more than £171,000 towards its target of £236,000 to enable it to move into new premises to cope with the growing demand for its services.

The charity is relocating from Prospect Road, Starbeck, to nearby St Andrew’s Vicarage, which has been bought by the Liz and Terry Bramall Foundation.

Wellspring will lease the vicarage and will be moving in early next year, after an extensive refurbishment, undertaken by both professional contractors and enthusiastic Wellspring volunteers.

Work was officially started by Wellspring’s patron the Rt Rev Nick Baines, the Bishop of Leeds. He said: “For many people with mental health issues, timely access to good quality talking therapy is essential. And at a time when access to that provision is at a premium, charities like Wellspring provide a crucial service.

“I was very glad to offer my support by becoming Wellspring’s patron and I am delighted to see that the next phase of the relocation project is underway.”

The well-respected charity, which was founded in 2003, provides affordable short and long-term counselling for Harrogate and district community.

Moira Start, the chair of Wellspring’s trustees, explained: “These are exciting and rewarding times for everyone associated with our charity. We have been humbled by the generosity of so many people and organisations, which has helped us to raise over £171,000 since we launched our appeal last autumn. We are now transforming the vicarage into the first-class training and counselling centre, and are redoubling our fund-raising efforts this year to reach the magic target of £236,000, but we are sustained by the kindness we have experienced so far.

“Current fund-raising efforts trekking the Sahara; running the York Marathon; cycling from the Lancashire Coast to the Yorkshire Coast; and cycling Sheffield to Venice.