Woman freed by firefighters after major three-car crash in Spofforth

Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in her car following a three-vehicle crash in Spofforth last night (Thursday, February 2).

Crews from Harrogate and Tadcaster were called to the crash on Harrogate Road at around 9.25pm and discovered a woman trapped inside her car.

Fiat 500 after the crash - image by PCSO3573

Firefighters managed to cut the roof off her Fiat 500 to release her from the vehicle before taking her to hospital via an ambulance.

The drivers of a Nissan Pathfinder and a Renault Megane were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police were able to clear and reopen the road by 1.15am and said the all three drivers were "very, very lucky" to escape with minor injuries.