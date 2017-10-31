Who's taken over long-standing Harrogate pub?

A long-established pub near The Stray and the Empress roundabout at the junction of Skipton Road and Knaresborough Road has a new team in charge - and what a team!

Well-known locally for owning The World's End pub in Knaresborough plus Harrogate's only seven-nights-a-week music bar/venue, the famous Blues Bar, Sharon and Simon Colgan are putting new life into The Empress Hotel at Church Square.

Simon and Sharon Colgan outside the Blues Bar in Harrogate.

After a bit of a refurbishment and updating, The Empress is back in action now in the safe hands of these local supporters of live music.

According to Food Service News website, The Empress has undergone a £130k renovation, jointly funded by Ei Publican Partnerships and experienced local multiple operators Simon and Sharon Colgan, to create a quality traditional pub with "a little something for everyone in the local community."

The downstairs bar, which is divided into two sections, has been renovated slightly to create a dining area on one side and a sports viewing section on the other.

The other biggest change so far is probably the newly-refurbished function room which is now hosting live music nights.

As a result, the long-running Harrogate Jazz nights now have a new home.

The event starts at The Empress next Tuesday, November 7 at 8.30pm when The Blues Dudes will be playing made up of Jon Taylor (sax/flute/harmonica), Rich Jevons (guitar) and John Shepard (drums Acoustic Alchemy).