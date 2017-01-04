Whaler lands top award

Wetherby Whaler is celebrating after receiving a prestigious award from the leading fish and chip trade body in recognition of its quality.

The local firm has clinched the National Federation of Fish Friers (NFFF) Fish & Chip Quality Award following a thorough inspection of its premises by an NFFF Approved Assessor.

Phillip Murphy, Director of Wetherby Whaler Group, said: “We’re very proud of our restaurants and takeaways for securing this accreditation.

“We take great pride in ensuring that we deliver a quality service in every area of the business, and it’s fantastic to have this approach recognised by the NFFF.”

The assessor carried out an extensive inspection of the business covering including presentation, hygiene and cleanliness, staff training, equipment, frying and sales skills, and, most importantly, the quality of its fish and chips.

Quality Award aims to set the new benchmark for quality within the industry, and signals to consumers that they can buy with confidence wherever the award is displayed.

Phillip added: “To be recognised as one of the best by the National Federation of Fish Fryers is an honour and a compliment to our hard-working staff, both front of house and in the kitchens.

“I would like to extend my thanks to them for their continued efforts to ensure we offer a high-quality service.”

The Wetherby Whaler group, started by Phillip and Janine Murphy in Tadcaster in 1969, includes five restaurants in Guiseley, Wetherby, Wakefield, York and Pudsey.