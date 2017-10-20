Wetherby road reopens ahead of schedule

Work on to rebuild a wall on a major route in to Wetherby has been finished ahead of schedule.

Workmen moved in this summer to repair the wall along Boston Road, that was damaged in the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

To allow the works to be completed safely, the road was reduced to a single carriageway, with work scheduled to finish in November.

But today Kenny Harkis, Area Network Manager (Leeds North) for Leeds City Council Highways, confirmed that the road will be fully reopened this evening.

“We met with the contractor this morning and the wall repair/rebuild has been fully completed ahead of schedule with all associated damage to the footpath repaired to specification.

“Therefore, I can confirm that Boston Road will be fully reopened to this evening.”

He added: “Works are currently underway to clear the site so soon as it is safe to do so, the traffic management will be removed and the road will reopen to allow two way traffic.

“There may be other related activities on going around the area next week but nothing that will affect traffic.”

The partial closure had caused complaints as drivers were forced on a long diversion and it coincided with the complete closure of St James’s Street in the town during the school summer holidays.