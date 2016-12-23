Weekly list of planning applications

Harrogate

Erection of pitched roof to replace flat roof and installation of door to attached garage at Arundell, 126A Knox Lane, Harrogate for Mr Fawcett.

Erection of two storey extension, formation of entrance canopy and alterations to fenestration at 11 Hill Top Avenue, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Peachey.

Erection of two storey, first floor and single storey extensions and removal of garage at 19 Hill Top Mount, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Hardcastle.

Erection of a single storey extension 20 Old Barber, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Deaton.

Erection of storage unit at Woodlands Methodist Church, Wetherby Road, Harrogate for Woodlands Methodist Church.

Erection of single and two storey extensions at 19 Kirkstone Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Wharton.

Erection of garden room to replace existing conservatory, formation of lightwell, alterations to fenestration and formation of raised terrace with glass balustrade and external access steps at 18 Duchy Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs P Jones.

Erection of replacement roof and installation of rooflights to conservatory at 1 Oakdale Manor, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Walsh.

Retention of garden room and installation of replacement rear window at Crescent Lodge, 20 Swan Road, Harrogate for A Bradwell.

Erection of single storey extension, including excavation works and formation of patio. Formation of new side stairwell and access to lower ground and alterations to fenestration at 14 Hereford Road, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs A Atkinson.

Erection of single storey extension, formation of entrance canopy, alterations to fenestration and removal of garage at 21 Wayside Crescent, Harrogate for Mr Andrews and Ms Morris.

Change of use of agricultural land (use class - sui generis) to paddock (use class - sui generis) and for the erection of a stable block, formation of hard-standing and fencing at land off Hookstone Road, Harrogate for Yorkshire Agricultural Society.

Planning permission for the demolition of existing B class premise and removal of trees protected by a Woodland Tree Preservation Order and outline consent for residential development of 12 dwellings with access considered (site area 0.38 ha) at Topseal Systems land to the south of the roundabout Hookstone Chase Industrial Estate, 108 Hookstone Chase, Harrogate for G_B (North West) Ltd.

Change of use of public highway to form outside seating area for siting of three tables and 12 chairs at The Montpellier, 14 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate for A Mears.

Retention of additional access at 218 Skipton Road, Harrogate for C Moran.

Erection of two storey extensions and repositioning of garage at 9 Mallinson Crescent, Harrogate for M Payne.

Erection of extension. The proposed extension would extend 4.3 metres beyond an original rear wall, would have a height of 3.5 metres to the ridge and a height of 2.3 metres to the eaves at 46 Almsford Drive, Harrogate for J Waddington.

Approval of details required under conditions three (sample materials) and five (precautions to prevent site debris onto highway) of permission 16/03504/FUL at site of 11 Rossett Green Lane, Harrogate for Quarters Developments.

Proposed two storey and single storey extension and alterations at 40 Pannal Ash Grove, Harrogate for Mr and Mrs B Bynoe.

Application for certificate of lawfulness for change of use of agricultural land to form domestic curtilage at Summerbeck House, Whinney Lane, Harrogate for A Malcher.

Removal of condition 11 of planning permission 93/03181/FUL to allow for works to trees, shrubs and or hedges without prior consent at 1 Barberry Close, Harrogate for Subsidence Management Services.

Variation of condition two (approved drawings) of planning permission 15/03700/FUL to allow alterations to roof, installation of roof lights, conversion of roof space to form additional living accommodation, removal of lean to extension and erection of garage, alterations to fenestration and removal of chimney at 23 St Hildas Road, Harrogate for N Manning.

Application for non-material amendment for the removal of conditions 43 and 44 of planning permission 14/02944/OUTMAJ - outline application for the residential development with all matters reserved at land comprising field At 428221 457140, Otley Road, Killinghall for Home Group Ltd.

Application for non-material amendment for the removal of conditions 31 and 32 of planning permission 14/00854/OUTMAJ - outline application for residential development (use class C3) with open space, landscaping and associated access with access considered (site 7.27 ha) (revised scheme) at land comprising field at 428022 456969, Skipton Road, Killinghall for Home Groups Ltd.

Erection of single storey extension at Stone Lea, 4 Hollins Lane, Hampsthwaite for L Powell.

Approval of details required under conditions three (sample panel) and seven (roof material sample) of planning permission 6.93.459.G.FUL - erection of dwelling with detached garage at Killinghall Moor Farm, Oaker Bank, Killinghall for M Rodrigues.

Crown lifting (4m) and crown cleaning of two beech, and crown cleaning of three sycamore and one beech trees within Woodland W1 of Tree Preservation Order 04/1981 at 5 Mill Gate, Harrogate for AD Roberts.

Felling of three conifer trees within the Harrogate Conservation Area at 5 Brunswick Drive, Harrogate for P Coghlan.

Crown reduction (3m) to one willow tree, maple tree and Cypress tree, crown reduction (2m) to one cherry tree, sycamore, ash tree, willow tree and three Alder trees, crown reduction (2m) and lateral reduction (2m) to one Alder tree in the Pannal Conservation Area at Bywaters, Mill Lane, Pannal for English Tree Care.

Lateral reduction (2m) and deadwooding of Cedar within Harrogate Conservation Area at 19 Hornbeam Crescent Harrogate for Mr and Mrs Black.

Knaresborough

Erection of extension to existing agricultural building at land comprising agricultural storage building, High Moor Lane, Scotton for Messrs GR and CJ Spink.

Installation of canopy, fencing, gates and replacement air conditioning units, alterations to fenestration, repainting of shop front and formation of car parking spaces at Cooperative Food Knaresborough Service Station, 18 Boroughbridge Road, Knaresborough for The Co-op Group.

Erection of single storey rear extension at 10 Mayfield Grove, Chain Lane, Knaresborough for S Rider.

Change of use from office (use class B1) to residential dwelling (use class C3) with infill of coal chute, formation of doorway, internal works and landscaping, demolition of extension and erection of replacement extension at Yorke House, 2 Iles Lane, Knaresborough for R Allott.