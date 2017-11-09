Week of events for Darley Memorial Hall anniversary

Darley Memorial Hall celebrates the 70th anniversary of its opening in Darley, with a week of celebrations starting on Saturday.

The hall started life in the 1920s as the canteen for the village for the building of the reservoir at Scar House, at the top of the Dale, and was relocated to Darley and opened as the village hall in November 1947.

It is the largest community hall in Nidderdale, and has hosted a huge range of events during its 70 years in the village.

Mr Christopher York, MP for Ripon, performed the opening ceremony in 1947, and a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary and the launch of a book about the history of the Hall will take place on Saturday at 11.30 am and will feature Mr York’s successor, the MP for Skipton and Ripon, Julian Smith. He will be accompanied by the Deputy Mayor of Harrogate, Councillor Christine Willoughby.

The book about Darley Memorial Hall is the third book in a series of publications about the village, produced by the Darley Heritage Group and written by Sue Welch.

The hall will be open to the public from 10am to 4pm and will feature a fascinating exhibition of memorabilia dating from the 1940s to the present day. Admission is free and refreshments will be available to purchase throughout the day. All the books will be on sale throughout the day.

On Sunday from 2pm there is a remembrance service and concert, with Summerbridge and Dacre Silver Prize Band, songs from Joyce Dalton, and free light refreshments.

Monday, November 13 sees another trip down memory lane with a Domino Drive starting at 7pm and on Tuesday, November 14 senior citizens are invited to an afternoon tea at 2.30pm. CVall Judy on 781512 to book your place.

Wednesday, November 15 is a bowls day, with the hall open from 2pm to 9pm.

On Thursday, November 16, Rocky Tops are arranging a country and western night with Chris Raddings. Entry is £5 at the door.

The celebrations end with the village party Friday, November 17. All tickets are now sold, so names go on a waiting list only.

If you want any further information about the week, phone 780970 or e-mail 70th @darleymemorialhall.com.