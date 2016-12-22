Weaver throws down gauntlet to Town players

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has thrown down the gauntlet to his players following last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Curzon Ashton.

Weaver has warned that he will not tolerate another “atrocious” performance, adding that a number of his squad are now “playing for their careers”.

“I was massively, massively disappointed by what I saw at Curzon Ashton, we were atrocious at times,” he blasted.

“The players went to Dublin for a team weekend away after the game, and it seemed that their minds were on that, rather than focused on producing a good display.

“I hate having to question their attitudes, but the absolute least I expect is that our lads play for the badge on their shirt.

“We need to put a run of wins together to get back in the play-offs so the players cannot afford to mess up the next two games. A huge improvement is required.”

With Town now 10th in the National League North standings and seven points away from a play-off spot, Weaver has promised that changes will be made to the squad unless the current crop buck up their ideas.

“These boys have to deliver now. Certain people are running out of excuses and I’m not going to stand for it any more,” he continued.

“We’ve had a bit of a tough time and a lot of injuries, but most of these guys have had an arm round their shoulder and that’s going to have to change. They can’t keep disappointing.

“Our next few fixtures are big matches for some of my players’ careers.

“If you’re not good enough for Harrogate Town then where do you go from here? Sideways at best, but probably down the ladder.

“They have to give me a reaction, and do the basics or they won’t play for me again.”

Next up for Town is the visit of Stockport County on Boxing Day, 3pm kick-off at the CNG Stadium.

“This is a game against a big club at this level, and there should be a real atmosphere in the stadium,” Weaver added.

“There’s no excuse for the players not being up for it and producing a performance.

“We absolutely need a result.”