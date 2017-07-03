Weather: Warm temperatures to return this week

After a cool start to the week, warm temperatures will return to Yorkshire.

Tuesday will be the coolest day, with highs of 16 degrees, heavy cloud and the chance of rain later in the afternoon.

But it will warm up by Wednesday, when the mercury hits 21 degrees, although the sun won't make an appearance until the evening.

Thursday and Friday will see the mercury creep up another 1-2 degrees, but it will remain cloudy with some sunny spells.

Saturday and Sunday will be slightly milder, with temperatures creeping back down to 19-20 degrees. There will be some sunny spells.