Weather and traffic update: heavy rain on its way

Your latest weather and travel update for the Harrogate district:

It's cloudy and misty out there this morning with some hill fog and persistent rain for many that'll be hard to shake off.

But it will gradually turn drier and brighter from the west during the afternoon. It's set to turn milder with a southerly breeze.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office for North Yorkshire. Gusts of 60 to 70mph are expected in places and the warning is in place until Friday evening.



Tonight

It will be clear at first but will get cloudier as the night goes on with some showers in places.

Travel

There has been slow traffic on the A661 Wetherby Road both ways at Hookstone Chase / Woodlands Drive / Hookstone Drive at the Woodlands Pub traffic lights.