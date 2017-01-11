Weather and traffic update: 75 mph winds reported over high ground

Windy weather has caused disruption across our district this morning.

The yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office is still active and is in force until 11am.

Gusts have reached 60 mph in places, and 75 mph over high ground.

Some sunny spells will be interspersed with scattered blustery showers, but one thing that will be a constant today is a bitter wintry chill.

Traffic update

There have been reports of slow traffic this morning on the A661 Wetherby Road Westbound at A59 Knaresborough Road, the Empress Roundabout.

There has also been heavy traffic on the A59 Boroughbridge Road Eastbound at A1237 York Outer Ring Road.

Whatever you are doing today, stay safe and we will keep bringing you the latest traffic and weather news.

Email: finola.fitzpatrick@jpress.co.uk