WATCH: Harrogate's 'singing conductor' in new Hollywood-style video

Harrogate’s ‘Singing Conductor’ has released a stunning new video which looks like a million dollars.

The budget was, in fact, a world away from Hollywood, in the realm of mere pennies to be precise after an enterprising Harrogate filmmaker stepped in to help.

Singer-songwriter Paul Mirfin, called the 'Singing Conductor' who has been a conductor on the York-Harrogate-Leeds line for 13 years, said the support of Harrogate independent filmmaker Velton Lishke had been incredible.

“What Velton has done is phenomenal. It was a proper film shoot with actors from all over the north of England involved.

“The end result looks like a million dollars. The video is amazing.”

The six-and-half minute long film is based on Paul’s song The Fighter, a recent release by a musician who was filmed by BBC’s Songs of Praise last year playing at Harrogate railway station.

Starring father-of-two Paul himself and Velton, it was shot on location by York-based director Dave Thorp over three days in North Yorkshire.

The video shows Paul stepping off a train with his guitars at the DVLR light railway museum at Murton near York before moving onto action scenes filmed at a farm near Thirsk.

None of this would have happened had not Velton called on quite a few favours.

But this talented actor/director said his initial idea to make the video in the style of cult Hollywood movie The Fight Club proved a misjudgement!

Velton said: “I didn’t realise at first what Paul’s lyrics stand for. The story they tell is a Christian one so the good versus evil aspect had to be approached in a less phsyical way.

“There’s no real violence in the finished video but it still has the feel of a conflict.”

Such is the growing popularity of Paul Mirfin and his band members Dom Cottrill and Dan Jackson, recent gigs have included New York and a stadium in South Africa.

The importance of producing such an impressive video can be judged that since The Fighter first appeared on YouTube last week, it is already receiving fan mail from America where they seem to think Harrogate’s ‘Singing Conductor’ is the best thing since Johnny Cash.