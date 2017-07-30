Wartime atmosphere takes over Pateley Bridge in authentic fashion

The spirit of wartime Britain was evoked in Pateley Bridge all weekend long as the North Yorkshire market town reverted back to something like it would have been in the 1940s.

Residents, shopkeepers and visitors dressed in period clothing were joined by re-enactors in military uniforms from the armed forces for an authentic representation of the way things were.

A particularly eye-catching reminder of this defining period in world history was the presence of a full-size Spitfire plane at the showground next to the River Nidd.

A 1940s wedding was acted out in the Methodist church and wartime songs were performed on the High Street.

Vintage bus rides were on offer, an RAF “plotting room” was set up and a remembrance service was followed by a poppy drop yesterday.

The Home Guard patrolled the streets where a Bevin Boy, Land Army Girls and evacuees could also be spotted walking past shops, cafes and pubs which had their windows taped up as a reminder of the aerial threat posed by German bombers.

The event was organised by Nidderdale Chamber of Trade.