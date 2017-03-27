Want to talk about trains for a living?

Want to talk about trains all day - and get paid for it?

The National Railway Museum is recruiting 'explainers', who will act as information guides for visitors, control access to locomotives and exhibits, and run workshops.

The £16,000-per year jobs at the York attraction are for a fixed six-month period.

The successful candidates will help deliver the museum's activity programme during the busy spring and summer months, hosting storytelling sessions, talks and demonstrations.

They will get the chance to give presentations about the museum's extensive collection of historic rolling stock.

They're after people keen to take on a public-facing role and who have excellent communication skills.

Visit the Science Museum Group's recruitment site to apply before the deadline of March 29.