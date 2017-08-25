Walk: Breathtaking views across the water

This week sees the second installment of our new series of walks set around the reservoirs of the district and surrounding areas, in partnership with Yorkshire Water.

Swinsty Reservoir

Swinsty reservoir By Stephen McGrail

Three miles

OS Map: Explorer 297

This route around Swinsty Reservoir, near Fewston, off the A59 Harrogate/Skipton Road at Blubberhouses. nestles in the stunning Washburn Valley and provides breathtaking views across the water and the surrounding landscape, especially from the embankment near the River Washburn or various rest points dotted along the walk. The walk is three miles long and a podcast is available to accompany the route.

The route can be accessed from our Swinsty Moor car park at the southern end of the Fewston Reservoir embankment.

Swinsty Reservoir, by Robert Metcalfe

Please note that there is a 2.2m height barrier.

You can download larger versions of these maps, including all of the walk features, at yorkshirewater.com/walks.

Swinsty Reservoir, by Steven Sutcliffe