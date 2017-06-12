VIDEO: Thousands rev up for Tractor Fest in Ripon

It was a record-breaking weekend for Newby Hall’s Tractor Fest, with more than 10,000 visitors and 1,650 exhibits at the event.

Attracting enthusiasts and families from across the country and held over the weekend of 10 and 11 June, this year’s event was supported by owners of vintage Ford and Fordson marques in celebration of Henry Ford, as well as showcasing vintage engines, commercial vehicles, cars and motorcycles from across the country.

10 June 2017....... Enthusiasts look at a vintage Fordson at Tractor Fest at Newby Hall.. Picture Tony Johnson.

Highlights of the show included the March of the Tractors into Ripon Market Square on Saturday evening, as well as the official unveiling of the new North Yorkshire Police tractor which will help protect rural communities and fight countryside crime.

Emily Woodyatt, 8, of Carleton Primary School in Skipton won a competition run with regional primary schools in the region to name the new tractor. PC David Mackay of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce was on-hand to present Emily with her prize for her winning entry - ‘Bobby’. Carleton Primary School will enjoy a future visit by North Yorkshire Police and Bobby.

Inspector Jon Grainge, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “Well done to Emily for picking the winning name of our brand new police tractor, loaned to us by Ripon Farm Services and decked out in authentic police colours. We had a great response from the public at Tractor Fest, and our tractor will be at shows and events around North Yorkshire this summer, as we talk to people who live and work in the rural community to find out what matters to them.”

The Tractor Fest is organised by the Yorkshire Vintage Association and sponsored by Europe’s leading agricultural and machinery auctioneer Cheffins

Richard Sturdy, chairman of the Yorkshire Vintage Association, who has overseen the growth of the show for the past twelve years and is retiring this year, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in Tractor Fest, from the stewards to exhibitors and visitors.

“We apologise for the queues at the event on Sunday and thank everyone who queued patiently to come and support us. We will be sure to rectify this issue for next year. We really appreciate the fantastic support and teamwork which sees the show grow-year-on-year and is fundamental in making Tractor Fest so successful. Although I’m stepping back from my current role, I look forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event.”