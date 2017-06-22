Video: Leeds Rhinos stalwarts pitch in ahead of Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Show

Leeds Rhinos players have been pitching in with preparations for the annual Great Yorkshire Show.

Stalwart second-rower Jamie Jones Buchanan and Matt Parcel, who grew up on a farm in Australia, joined retired Keith Senior and Hull KR rival James Donaldson.

Yorkshire Agricultural Society Photograph by Richard Walker / www.imagenorth.net

Mr Senior said: “I have been to the show before quite a few times and my 17-year-old daughter is a massive horse riding fan so I shall be coming along with her this year. It’s an absolutely beautiful show jumping ring.”

And Mr Parcel said it would be his first time at the show so was looking forward to it.

Next week the YEP will give away five family tickets to the show, which takes place from July 11 to 13 in Harrogate.