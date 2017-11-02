Video: Harrogate to star in Paddington 2 as it hits cinemas next week

If you're going to see Paddington 2 when it's released in cinemas next week, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for some very familiar scenes around Harrogate...

The stars of the film were spotted around town back in April, filming near Ripley and in Bilton, and the news spread like wildfire. Residents excitedly took to social media about Hugh Grant and Jim Broadbent's arrival at some of the district's most popular walking spots.

Reported sightings of big film crews down Bilton Lane, in Bilton Woods and near the viaduct triggered rumours and speculation about what exactly Harrogate's role will be in the film, and how it will be tied into the plot.

Some said there was a bungee jump being filmed at Bilton Beck Bridge, and others said Hugh Grant and Jim Broadbent did a railway scene.

The cast and crew enjoyed a warm Harrogate welcome from film fans during their visit, including three-year-old Freya Stanton. It was an especially memorable experience for Freya as she stepped up to pose as an impromptu 'security guard' on set.

Freya was enjoying an ice-cream and walking along the Bilton-Ripley track with her grandma and dogs when she spotted the film cameras.

The film crew reassured Freya that she could walk through and carry on eating her ice-cream at Bilton viaduct. Swept up in the excitement of the moment, Freya posed for a photo...

Mum Stacey said: "'My daughter had lots of fun playing a security guard at the viaduct. She was playing a trick on me when I picked her up saying she hadn't been anywhere with grandma that day. The film crew were really polite to her."

Paddington 2 will be released in cinemas on November 10.