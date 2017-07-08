Vets boost mental health funds

Bishopton Veterinary Group has made an amazing £2,824.80 from the sale of its Yorkshire Farming Charity Calendar.

All proceeds are going to mental health charity Mind which has helped clients and employees of the North Yorkshire practice over the past year.

The calendar was the result of a hugely successful Facebook photography competition which attracted hundreds of outstanding snaps of agriculture across North Yorkshire.

The calendar was the brain child of Farm Vet Dan King, who felt it would be a great way to show off some fabulous scenes while raising much-needed funds for the national charity.

Dan said: “Mind is an amazing charity and incredibly close to the hearts of Bishopton Vets. It was great that everyone across all the practices worked so hard to sell the calendars and we are delighted to be able to send this cheque to Mind. The money raised will fund their vital work including the Mind Infoline.”

Charlotte Drake, Community Fundraiser for Mind, added: “This fundraising will go a long way to ensuring we are there for anyone experiencing a mental health problem through the services we provide online, via telephone and in our local community centres.“

“We hope that those who bought the calendar enjoy the beautiful pictures and are aware of the difference their contribution is making. Thank you.”

Bishopton Veterinary Group would like to thank everyone who purchased a calendar and to all of the outlets who very kindly agreed to stock the calendars.”