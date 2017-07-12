Valley Gardens vandalism: Swift action by Harrogate council

Anti-social behaviour, graffiti attacks and vandalism aren't exactly unknown in Harrogate's lovely Valley Gardens but a new wave of such behaviour was sparking alarm.

It was sparking alarm but Harrogate Borough Council has been in touch to say workmen were cleaning up the graffiti and broken window as we speak.

Graffiti in the Colonnades near the Sun Pavilion. (Picture by David Simister)

In fact, we've been just been told the clean-up has now been completed.

And the council also pointed out CCTV cameras were installed years ago in order to protect the town's precious jewel.

The photographs accompanying this story were taken by reader David Simister this week at the Colonnades near the Sun Pavilion.

But, fortunately, a remedy is apparently in hand already.

Coun Zoe Metcalfe, Harrogate Borough Council’s Cabinet Member for Environment, Waste Reduction and Recycling said: “Anti-social behaviour is unacceptable and we are committed to tackling this issue. Graffiti, vandalism and litter spoils the experience for people visiting our gardens and on discovering such incidents we deal with them promptly.

“Our staff are aware of the need to report incident of graffiti to their managers so that it can be swiftly removed. For instance, on Monday morning we discovered that graffiti had appeared in the Colonnades in Valley Gardens and this is being removed today.

“We are extremely proud of our award winning parks and gardens and take great pride in maintaining them to the highest standards for the enjoyment of both residents and visitors.

“We are committed to maintaining the buildings within Valley Gardens. Should vandalism, such as damage to windows occur they will be boarded up to ensure the safety of visitors before the glass is replaced."

The original complaint from David Simister included a claim that the hours of the park ranger has been cut but this has been refuted by the council.

David had said earlier: "I walk through the park most mornings and each day there’s signs of drug taking, alcohol abuse and vandalism….yet the council seems to turn - as it has for decades – a blind eye.

"Also, and again picture attached, are smashed windows in one building – on the path leading up to the Pinewoods and passed by hundreds/thousands of people each week – that have been boarded up for more than six months, which is a disgrace.

"This is our public park. It is the jewel in our crown.

"The council just buries its head in the sand when it comes to anti-social activity. Apparently the “ranger” has had his hours cut from eight to four hours a day. And where are the police?"

But the council has now responded strongly.

Coun Zoe Metcalfe said: “A park ranger regularly patrols Valley Gardens and deals with any issues of anti-social behaviour. We also have CCTV cameras in a number of locations within the park providing 24/7 monitoring, which allows us and the police to respond to incidents swiftly.

“Whilst we deal with any issues we find, we would also ask visitors to help us to tackle anti-social behaviour by reporting incidents to our customer services team by calling 01423 500 600 or emailing CustomerServices@harrogate.gov.uk.”