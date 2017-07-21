Valley gardens photograph

An article on the Harrogate Advertiser website showed pictures of graffiti in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens.

One of the photographs of the graffiti included the full name of a girl, and after being contacted by her family, we are happy to make it clear that the girl who was named on the graffiti was not responsible for it.

The image has since been deleted.

We are sorry the image was published which showed her name, and we have apologised to her family.