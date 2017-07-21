Valley Gardens hosts free festival on Sunday

Another fab all-day feast of family entertainment is taking place in Harrogate’s Valley Gardens this Sunday.

The second annual Happygate festival will see a host of independent community groups and local creative artists coming together for free from 11am to 9pm to raise money for local charities.

The musical acts range from ukulele troupes and swing bands through to reggae and rock groups with belly dancers, choirs such as All Together Now, flash mob brass bands and more..

Chief organiser Gary Simmonds said: “Although Happygate’s main aim is to raise money for some very deserving local charities it really is proving itself to be an event for all of the community.

“The ethos of Happygate is to be happy and inclusive, which is why we’re putting on such an eclectic array of activities and events for free.”

In terms of music, just a few of the local acts taking part include ska/reggae band The MG Band, Paul Middleton’s Angst Band, Instant Species, The Retro Band, The Omega Era, Howlin’ Mat plus a whole stage of acoustic music with support from Homefire Studios of Harrogate.

The DJs playing vinyl classics will be helmed by DJ Trev and include Rory Hoy, Ian Smith, Mike Atkinson, John Lee and Mrs Moon’s Middle Aged 80’s Mealtime.

On the art side of things Steve Blaylock of The Old Blacksmith’s Shop on Skipton Road has kindly donated a beautiful metal sculpture to be auctioned on the day.

Beulah62 will be running interactive art displays and workshops while Polypipe have very kindly donated hundreds of metres of plastic plumbing pipes so that Happygate can have a massive interactive plumbing pipe installation that everyone can join in and help assemble.

Children’s workshops will be taking place at the kids play area where there will also be face painting and story telling.

The popular “Skool Disco” kids will be returning.

Daleside brewery will have a beer and prosecco tent overlooking the main stage.

The food tents will be nearby with a wide selection of local dishes.