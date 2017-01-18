UPDATE: Your latest traffic and weather news across our district

Your weather update this morning:

There is a bit of good news on the weather front this morning, as it's expected to remain largely dry today. But it will be quite mild and cloudy with lights winds.

Some misty and foggy conditions are expected in some places, but it could brighten up as the day goes on.

Tonight will also be largely dry across most parts of the district, with cloudy skies and those light winds hanging on a bit.

Travel update:

There is slow traffic on the A658 both ways at A61 Swindon Lane, Buttersyke Bar in Pannal this morning, and there is some heavy traffic on the A661 Wetherby Road both ways at Hookstone Chase, Woodlands Drive and Hookstone Drive where the Woodlands pub traffic lights are.

If you've driven along the A59 Boroughbridge Road this morning you will have noticed some heavy traffic both ways at the A1237 York Outer Ring Road in Upper Poppleton.