Unwanted wellies in demand for Harrogate Spring Flower Show

Chances are a pair of wellington boots have come in handy recently, but regardless of the wet weather, the organisers of a springtime floral spectacular are asking for donations of the watertight footwear.

The appeal has been launched by the Harrogate Spring Flower Show ahead of its return to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on April 20-23. Old gumboots are needed as part of the show’s new ‘HortCouture’ theme which will see retired pairs used as display planters by exhibitors.

More than 500 stand holders have been challenged to come up with the most imaginative plant display featuring a pair of wellies.

As part of the show’s wider HortCouture theme, a series of new attractions will pay tribute to style trends in the home, garden and wardrobe.

Visitors will be invited to imagine plumping up a flower-filled cushion, relaxing on a cool, mossy armchair and admire ‘living’ wallpaper in a Green Room made entirely from plant material.

In tribute to the trailblazers of modern high fashion, the show’s large scale floral art displays will also focus on some of the world’s most famous fashion houses - Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Versace and Vivienne Westwood.

Show director Nick Smith said: “There have always been strong links between fashion and horticulture, but we aim to explore those links further, blurring the lines between the home and the garden to inspire our visitors to think a bit differently about how they can use plants and flowers.

“We wanted to give our exhibitors the chance to join in the HortCouture celebrations and have a bit of fun creating a display using an iconic and indispensable item of gardening fashion - the humble welly. The only problem is we need an awful lot of them.”

To donate old wellies, in any condition, take them to the Regional Agriculture Centre in Railway Road, Harrogate during weekdays between 9am and 5pm.