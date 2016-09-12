Unsung heroes in spotlight in Harrogate district's Volunteering Oscars

The tremendous dedication of the unsung heroes of our community is about to be celebrated in the Harrogate district's glittering 'Oscars' night.

The hard work of volunteers will be in the spotlight at when the annual Harrogate District Volunteering Oscars take place at the Old Swan Hotel in Harrogate - but your nominations are needed as the deadline nears.

Karen Weaver, chief executive of Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service which is based at East Parade in Harrogate, said: "Here at Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service we are once again thrilled to be involved in organising the annual Volunteering Oscars ceremony.

"Our Volunteer Centre service matches up hundreds of people each year to local volunteer roles but we don’t often get chance to find out what happens next.

"So the Oscars is a fantastic opportunity to hear more about and celebrate the wonderful people who are giving their time to our community.

"The annual Oscars ceremony has become a local tradition and is definitely one of the highlights in our year."

Originally launched in 2008, the event's chief organisers remain the same - the then Harrogate district mayor Coun John Fox, Harrogate & Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service, Harrogate Borough Council and the Harrogate Advertiser Series.

The glittering ceremony happens on Friday, October 28 but the deadline for nominations is midnight on Monday, October 10.

There are 16 categories for nominations:

Young Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer under 25 years of age.

Care Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer who has worked with and contributed towards a care based activity.

Community Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer who has worked with and contributed towards a community based activity.

Environment Volunteer of the Year - for any volunteer who has contributed towards an activity to improve either the attractiveness of the local environment or the preservation of the natural environment.

Sports Volunteer - for any volunteer who has worked with and contributed towards a sports based activity.

Wildlife Volunteer - for any volunteer or group who has worked with and contributed towards local wildlife.

Ackrill Media Group Unsung Heroes

One Award will be given to any volunteer who has gone the extra mile in each of the four locations.

Harrogate - sponsored by Harrogate Advertiser

Knaresborough - sponsored by Knaresborough Post

Ripon & Boroughbridge - sponsored by Ripon Gazette & Boroughbridge Herald

Nidderdale - sponsored by Nidderdale Herald.

New Volunteer of the Year - for any person who has started volunteering within the last 12 months.

Trustee of the Year - for the Trustee who demonstrates exceptionally sound decision making, and has provided ongoing support which allowed the charity to most effectively achieve its objectives within the last year.

Organisation of the Year - for an organisation which has demonstrated best practice in Volunteer Management.

Corporate Engagement Award - for any business or team who have taken part in a volunteering initiative over the past 12 months.

Lifetime Volunteer - for the volunteer who has given an extraordinary contribution to the organisation, its service users and fellow volunteers over a significant length of time. Unlike the other Awards, this recognises the contribution across a number of years rather than just the last 12 months.

To nominate someone for the Volunteering Oscars, go to the online form at www.harcvs.org.uk/volunteer