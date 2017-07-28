Ultra Con: Harrogate could become new home for major pop culture con

Thousands are expected to travel to Harrogate when the Yorkshire Event Centre is transformed with house-sized prop replicas, cosplay stage show and filled with one of the UK's largest collections of iconic vehicles from comics, TV, and film.
Ultra Con continues its 10 year run on Sunday, October 1, which could be the first at a new home for the convention and its showcase of pop culture franchises including Star Wars, Jurassic Park, Transformers, Marvel and DC Comics.
