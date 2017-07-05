Two people taken to hospital after Harrogate flat fire

Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation and two taken to hospital for further treatment following a flat fire in Harrogate this morning.

The fire brigade were called to the flat fire at Century Walk in the town at 2.15am today (Wednesday). It was reported that there was still a person still inside so crews wearing breathing apparatus searched the flats and rescued two males from two different flats.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation and two were taken to hospital for further treatment The fire was put out with a hose reel and and the premises ventilated using positive pressure ventilation fan.

The cause of the fire is believed to possibly be due to smoking materials