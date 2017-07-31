TV village welcomes county day

Welcome to Yorkshire and the popular guided visitor attraction, Emmerdale the Village Tour, welcomed the symbolic Y to the fictional village in celebration of Yorkshire Day on Tuesday.

The Harewood-based tours, have been in high demand since Continuum Attractions officially opened the experience last spring, with thousands of guests flocking from all corners of the UK and international shores to tread the tarmac of the fictional drama.

Tours have proven so popular, tickets for the remainder of the 2017 season are limited, but those lucky enough to have a date already in the diary this summer will be shown the sights of Yorkshire’s treasured purpose built village by the likes of tour guides Bex Grant and Jack Gillies.

Nikki Jacobs, General Manager of the Village Tour said: “Emmerdale is the epitome of Yorkshire for so many people; from the accents to the stone clad cottages, the weather to the picturesque Yorkshire setting.

“We’re privileged to surmise the heart and essence of the region in one very special location for many thousands of guests. Celebrating Yorkshire is something we do daily here and the iconic Welcome to Yorkshire Y on site today could not look more at home.”

Sir Gary Verity, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire added: “Last year Yorkshire had a record breaking summer with a 12 per cent increase in international visitors and a 21 per cent increase in overnight stays and 2017 is already looking healthy with international spend up a huge 30 per cent to £99m in the first quarter of this year.”

He added: “Our members are telling us their bookings are already up for this summer at around 20 per cent on average which is great news.

“Emmerdale, like the Tour de Yorkshire, beams stunning images of our county to millions of people worldwide tempting them to come and see first-hand everything Yorkshire has to offer.

“It’s great to hear fans are coming to visit the iconic set from as far away as Australia and New Zealand.

“For us, every day is Yorkshire Day and we’re proud to work together with attractions like Emmerdale the Village Tour to continue to raise the profile of our county and make it the number one visitor destination.”