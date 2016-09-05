Turn up and sing bid to boost choir’s membership

Knaresborough Choral Society is encouraging would be singers to hit the right note and attend two free taster sessions this month.

The choir, founded in 1986, is hoping to boost its 80-strong membership through the events at the Church on Gracious Street on September 8 and 15, 7.30-9.30pm.

“We are proud to be a community choir for our beautiful town of Knaresborough,” said a spokesman.

“We are a non-auditioning choir. All you need to do is to be able to sing in tune and have bags of enthusiasm.

“Although being able to read music helps, many of our members started without being able to - reading the scores is something you pick up with practice.

“There’s always someone with experience near-by who can guide you.”

After its sell-out 30th celebration concert with King James’s School in July, the choral society returns to King James’s for its Christmas Concert on December 10.

This term the society will be rehearsing The Manchester Carols, an inspired collaboration between composer Sasha Johnson Manning and Poet Laureate Carol Ann Duffy.

It is a collection of 12 carols, linked with a gentle, entertaining narration, which reshape and modernise the Christmas story.

Its creators wanted to write something that is relevant to and reflects modern society, and which acknowledges the fact that even though someone might not subscribe to the religion behind the Nativity story, they can still appreciate it as an inspiring, magical tale.

The carols are for everyone, believers or not.

For further information on the event or to make contact with the Knaresborough choir go to: www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com.