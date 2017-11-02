Two more weeks needed for Harrogate gas works upgrade

Northern Gas Networks has announced that further work will have to be carried out to replace gas pipes in Harrogate.

The upgrade on Kings Road is to be extended by two weeks after the gas distributor distributor identified more pipes it says need to be included.

A completion date is now set for Monday, November 27 to replace more than 100m of metal gas mains with plastic pipes.

Robert Hope, Construction Services Area Manager for Northern Gas Networks, said: "In a bid to prevent further works, costs and delays in the future, we have decided to replace these additional pipes as part of the current scheme.

"Unfortunately this will add an additional two-weeks to the overall project, but we will be working evenings and weekends to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible. I’d like to apologise, on behalf of NGN, for any inconvenience caused."

Further details about the works can be found on the King Road, Harrogate upgrade website page.