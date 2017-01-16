Traffic and weather: Delays across a foggy Harrogate district

Motorists have been warned to expect delays as roadworks begin for several weeks in Harrogate town centre.

The first phase of Northern Gas Network's £80,000 project to upgrade the town's gas mains has begun today (January 16), on the junction between Albert Street and Station Parade.

Station Bridge has been closed to traffic completely and one lane of Station Parade has also been closed.

The works will move down Albert Street over the next two weeks until they reach the junction with Princes Street.

Long delays are also reported along Penny Pot Lane where temporary traffic lights have been set up on both sides of the bridge over Oak Beck, just before the road turns into Cornwall Road.

Traffic is also heavy on Wetherby Road and Knaresborough Road heading towards the Empress Roundabout.

Weather

The foggy weather this morning is unlikely to clear up today as the Met Office reports that it will remain dark and overcast today, with the fog thickening at 5pm and showers expected this evening from 6pm onwards.