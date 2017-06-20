Road closure: Driver taken to hospital after van crashes into tree in Leeds

Part of the main route between Leeds and Harrogate has been closed following a crash this morning.

Police have closed the A61 after a white Ford Transit van came off the road at around 9.50am.

The van appears to have hit a number of road signs before crashing into a tree on the stretch of road near The Grammar School at Leeds site.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said that the male driver had been taken to Leeds General Infirmary by ambulance, but the extent of his injuries was not yet known.

The spokesman said the road had been closed in both directions between the school and Wike Lane, and would remain shut for the time being.

Coastliner said its 9.45am service to Scarborough and Bridlington had been affected.

It asked passengers to pick up the following service and change buses at Malton.

Harrogate Bus Company's 36 service is also being disrupted, with services being diverted non-stop between Harewood and the ring road roundabout (St John's) in Leeds.